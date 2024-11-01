By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Elaine Susan (Mathis) Sorenson, 66, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home – Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st St, Sioux Falls. The funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Crosswalk Community Church, 6101 S. Mogen Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Elaine, the daughter of Ernest and Ruby (Sample) Mathis, was born on Aug. 23, 1958, at the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell. She attended a rural schoolhouse in Sanborn County near the family farm near Storla. After graduating from high school in Mt. Vernon, Elaine pursued her degree in Early Childhood Education at both South Dakota State University and Dakota State University. During her college years, she met Randal “Randy” Sorenson. They were married on June 18, 1983, at Trinity Lutheran Church near Letcher. Together, they made their home in Sioux Falls, where they raised their two sons.

Elaine’s professional life was dedicated to serving others. She spent over a decade working with the elderly at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls before pursuing her true passion in teaching. For more than 30 years, Elaine taught all grade levels at Cornerstone School in Sioux Falls.

Elaine’s faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. She served as a youth group leader at Cornerstone Church, was ordained as a minister, and officiated weddings. Most recently, she preached sermons at Grace & Truth Church in Sioux Falls.

Elaine enjoyed painting, crocheting, and making jewelry. She also volunteered as a bus driver for nursing home resident activities after her time at Good Samaritan Village.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Randal Sorenson; sons, Michael Sorenson and Mark (Kiley) Sorenson; twin grandchildren; brother, Bill (Lisa) Mathis; sister, Linda Powell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruby (Sample) Mathis; her brothers, Robert and Terry Mathis; and her infant brother, Owen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fundraiser established to help ease final expenses, as Elaine was unable to qualify for life insurance due to her health condition.