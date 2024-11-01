By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Debra J. Grussing, 62, died on Oct. 21, 2024, at her home in De Graff, Minn.

Visitation was on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the First Baptist Church in Benson. Visitation was also heldFriday, Oct. 25, prior to the funeral service. The burial was in the Benson City Cemetery.

Debra Jean Grussing was born in Huron on April 9, 1962, the daughter of Betty (Sievert) and Ronald Thompson. She grew up in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1980. Debra moved to Benson, Minn., in 1980.

On July 29, 1983, Debra was united in marriage to Robert Grussing. This union was blessed with over 32 years of marriage, until Robert passed away in 2015, and three children. She worked at Viking Café and Sandy’s Café for many years and as a home health aide.

Debra enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, and going to casinos. She was very close to her aunt Zettie and helped with taking care of her until her passing in 2021. She loved spending as much time as possible with family and friends. She loved her dogs, Squishy and Squirt.

Debra is survived by her children, Amy (John) Solem, Terri Grussing, and Aaron (Amanda) Grussing; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Robbie) Stevenson, Susan Stunes, Daryl Thompson, and Donna (Walter) Bracha; many other relatives, and her close group of friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grussing; parents, Ronald and Betty Thompson; and aunts and uncles.