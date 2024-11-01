Debra Jean Grussing

De Graff, Minn.

By:
Published November 1, 2024, in Obituaries

Debra J. Grussing, 62, died on Oct. 21, 2024, at her home in De Graff, Minn. 

Visitation was on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the First Baptist Church in Benson. Visitation was  also heldFriday, Oct. 25, prior to the funeral service. The burial was in the Benson City Cemetery. 

Debra Jean Grussing was born in Huron on April 9, 1962, the daughter of Betty (Sievert) and Ronald Thompson. She grew up in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1980. Debra moved to Benson, Minn., in 1980. 

On July 29, 1983, Debra was united in marriage to Robert Grussing. This union was blessed with over 32 years of marriage, until Robert passed away in 2015, and three children. She worked at Viking Café and Sandy’s Café for many years and as a home health aide.

Debra enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, and going to casinos. She was very close to her aunt Zettie and helped with taking care of her until her passing in 2021. She loved spending as much time as possible with family and friends. She loved her dogs, Squishy and Squirt.

Debra is survived by her children, Amy (John) Solem, Terri Grussing, and Aaron (Amanda) Grussing; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Robbie) Stevenson, Susan Stunes, Daryl Thompson, and Donna (Walter) Bracha; many other relatives, and her close group of friends.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grussing; parents, Ronald and Betty Thompson; and aunts and uncles.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024
    November 3, 2024 November 4, 2024 November 5, 2024 November 6, 2024 November 7, 2024 November 8, 2024 November 9, 2024
    November 10, 2024 November 11, 2024 November 12, 2024 November 13, 2024 November 14, 2024 November 15, 2024 November 16, 2024
    November 17, 2024 November 18, 2024 November 19, 2024 November 20, 2024 November 21, 2024 November 22, 2024 November 23, 2024
    November 24, 2024 November 25, 2024 November 26, 2024 November 27, 2024 November 28, 2024 November 29, 2024 November 30, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 