Published October 11, 2024, in Sports

The SCW junior varsity Lady Blackhawks proved that the future of volleyball looks bright with two wins added to their record from last week’s play. Their first win was against Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Their second win of the week was against James Valley Christian on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Forestburg. It was an easy two-set win for the SCW JV ladies with set scores of 25-9 for both sets.

