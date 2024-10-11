By: admin

Published October 11, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Blackhawks hosted the Miller/Highmore-

Harrold Rustlers (MHH) for a game in Wessington Springs, and the Blackhawks left no question as to who was in control as they ended the night with a 62-20 win over the Rustlers.

As the Blackhawks improve to an impressive 5-1 record, Head Coach Michael Schmitz had this to say about Friday’s game, “The WWSSC Blackhawks started out fast and never slowed down. I am proud of how the team came out and fought from the very start. We played pretty well in all three phases of the game. Grant Edwards seemed to score most of the time when he touched the ball. Offensively, we were able to control the game on the ground with some help from passing. Defensively, I liked what we were able to do throughout the game. We created turnovers and capitalized on mistakes. Special teams also came up big for the Blackhawks.”

The Blackhawks have their next game this Friday night, Oct. 11, at Wessington Springs for the final home game of the regular season. They will take on the Chamberlain Cubs, starting at 7 p.m.

