WWSSC Blackhawks tromp on the Rustlers

By:
Published October 11, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Blackhawks hosted the Miller/Highmore-

Harrold Rustlers (MHH) for a game in Wessington Springs, and the Blackhawks left no question as to who was in control as they ended the night with a 62-20 win over the Rustlers.

As the Blackhawks improve to an impressive 5-1 record, Head Coach Michael Schmitz had this to say about Friday’s game, “The WWSSC Blackhawks started out fast and never slowed down. I am proud of how the team came out and fought from the very start. We played pretty well in all three phases of the game. Grant Edwards seemed to score most of the time when he touched the ball. Offensively, we were able to control the game on the ground with some help from passing. Defensively, I liked what we were able to do throughout the game. We created turnovers and capitalized on mistakes. Special teams also came up big for the Blackhawks.”

The Blackhawks have their next game this Friday night, Oct. 11, at Wessington Springs for the final home game of the regular season. They will take on the Chamberlain Cubs, starting at 7 p.m.

…Read details and see a picture of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 