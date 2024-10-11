The SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity volleyball team performed well in three separate events to make for an exhausting but inspiring week for them as a team. It started on Tuesday, Oct. 1 when they swabbed the deck with the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-14.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Vikings from James Valley Christian for a night of volleyball at Sanborn Central. The SCW ladies pilfered a win from the Vikings, as well, in a three-set victory with scores of 25-6, 26-24 and 25-15, SCW.
For their last battle of the week, the Lady Blackhawks competed in the 281 Conference Tournament in Wessington Springs on Saturday, Oct. 5 and came home with a nice third-place finish.
Their first game was a rematch with Highmore-Harrold and SCW came out on top once again with set scores of 25-22 and 25-23.
The second match of the tournament for the Lady Blackhawks was against Wolsey-Wessington and was the only loss for the Lady Blackhawks in the week. It was a good matchup with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 13-25.
That loss took the SCW ladies to the match for third place against the Wessington Springs Spartans. The Lady Blackhawks started out slow, losing the first set 21-25, but they came back and won the next two sets, 25-19 for both, and earned the third-place title.
The Lady Blackhawks now have a record of 12-7, and they faced Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They play Tripp-Delmont/Armour in Armour tonight (Thursday), and then next week they play Howard on Monday, Oct. 14 in Howard and Iroquois/Lake Preston in Forestburg on Tuesday night.
