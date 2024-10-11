Lady Blackhawks see success on the court, claim third place in 281 Tournament

The SCW Lady Blackhawks varsity volleyball team performed well in three separate events to make for an exhausting but inspiring week for them as a team. It started on Tuesday, Oct. 1 when they swabbed the deck with the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-14. 

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Vikings from James Valley Christian for a night of volleyball at Sanborn Central. The SCW ladies pilfered a win from the Vikings, as well, in a three-set victory with scores of 25-6, 26-24 and 25-15, SCW. 

For their last battle of the week, the Lady Blackhawks competed in the 281 Conference Tournament in Wessington Springs on Saturday, Oct. 5 and came home with a nice third-place finish. 

Their first game was a rematch with Highmore-Harrold and SCW came out on top once again with set scores of 25-22 and 25-23.

The second match of the tournament for the Lady Blackhawks was against Wolsey-Wessington and was the only loss for the Lady Blackhawks in the week. It was a good matchup with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 13-25. 

That loss took the SCW ladies to the match for third place against the Wessington Springs Spartans. The Lady Blackhawks started out slow, losing the first set 21-25, but they came back and won the next two sets, 25-19 for both, and earned the third-place title.

The Lady Blackhawks now have a record of 12-7, and they faced Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They play Tripp-Delmont/Armour in Armour tonight (Thursday), and then next week they play Howard on Monday, Oct. 14 in Howard and Iroquois/Lake Preston in Forestburg on Tuesday night. 

