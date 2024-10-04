Blackhawks wrangle the Red Raiders

By:
Published October 4, 2024, in Sports

On Friday, Sept. 27, the WWSSC Blackhawks traveled to Wagner and returned with another win to add to their record. With starter Payton Uecker out due to a concussion, some adjustments had to be made, but after a slow start, the Blackhawks came together and made things happen to accomplish a 29-13 win over the Red Raiders.

After the game, Head Coach Schmitz commented, “I feel that when we started the game, we started slow, but as the game went on, we gained more confidence. The kids really started to rally and make good strides. We took a small step forward tonight. I am looking forward to getting on to next week, but I hope everyone enjoys this win. What a great team I get to be a part of, from the administration in the schools to the coaches and the kids!”

The Blackhawks improved to 4-1 on the season. Their next game is this Friday night at home against Miller/Highmore-Harrold and will be played in Wessington Springs, which is a location change from the regular schedule. Start time is 7 p.m. 

…See individual stats and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

