Published October 4, 2024, in Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wolsey on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for a night full of volleyball. The varsity ladies knew they had a tough battle ahead of them, and, with a slow start, they fought hard but lost to the Lady Warbirds in four sets with scores of 19-25, 19-25, 25-18 and 16-25.

The Lady Blackhawks fall to 8-6 on the year. They were in Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and they face James Valley Christian tonight (Thursday) at Sanborn Central, with the JH, JV and varsity playing; there will be no C game. They will then compete in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Wessington Springs, and then on to facing Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

