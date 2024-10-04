SCW Lady Blackhawks face Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds

By:
Published October 4, 2024, in Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wolsey on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for a night full of volleyball. The varsity ladies knew they had a tough battle ahead of them, and, with a slow start, they fought hard but lost to the Lady Warbirds in four sets with scores of 19-25, 19-25, 25-18 and 16-25.

The Lady Blackhawks fall to 8-6 on the year. They were in Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and they face James Valley Christian tonight (Thursday) at Sanborn Central, with the JH, JV and varsity playing; there will be no C game. They will then compete in the 281 Conference Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Wessington Springs, and then on to facing Sunshine Bible Academy in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

…Read individual stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024
    October 6, 2024 October 7, 2024 October 8, 2024 October 9, 2024 October 10, 2024 October 11, 2024 October 12, 2024
    October 13, 2024 October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 October 16, 2024 October 17, 2024 October 18, 2024 October 19, 2024
    October 20, 2024 October 21, 2024 October 22, 2024 October 23, 2024 October 24, 2024 October 25, 2024 October 26, 2024
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 