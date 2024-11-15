Sanborn Central and Woonsocket students perform proficiently at District competition

Published November 15, 2024

Woonsocket’s and Sanborn Central’s Oral Interp teams did a fantastic job at district oral interpretation on Tuesday, Nov. 5. 

Every single entry in Woonsocket either advanced to the Region meet or was chosen as an alternate, and most of Sanborn Central’s entries advanced as well.

Overall, the Woonsocket team scored second place out of seven schools.

  Woonsocket’s results were as follows:

Andie Aughenbaugh – first place in Serious, advancing to Regions;

McKenzie Baruth/Oscar Anderson – first place in Duet and advancing to Regions;

Emilie Lindgren – second place in Humorous and advancing to Regions;

  Alternates for regions – Jalyn Grassel in Poetry, Skylar Kluth in Non-Original Oratory, Kaitlyn Aldrich in Storytelling, and Kaitlyn Aldrich, Val Button, Skylar Kluth, Sara Overson, and Ivy Knudson in Reader’s Theater.

Sanborn Central’s results were as follows:

Lucy Applegarth – fifth in Non-Original Oratory;

Temperance Salathe – third in Storytelling and advancing to Regions;

Temperance Salathe – second in poetry and advancing to Regions;

Miley Adams and Hudson Fouberg – fifth in Duet;

Miley Adams, Hudson Fouberg, Riley Kneen, Ian Octavo – fourth in Reader’s Theatre, Region alternate;

Sean Bitterman – third in Serious and advancing to Regions.

The Regional oral interpretation meet for Woonsocket will take place in DeSmet on Monday, Nov. 18, while the Regional meet for Sanborn Central will take place in Mitchell on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Good luck to both teams!

…See pictures of those who qualified for Regions, as well as results from this season that haven’t been reported on yet, in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

