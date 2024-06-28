By: admin

Published June 28, 2024

On Tuesday, June 18, the Sanborn Central School Board held an election at Sanborn Central School.

Results are unofficial until the Board canvasses the votes and approves the results in July.

Curtis Adams was running for re-election. Justin Enfield, who lost in his bid for re-election against Mark Goral in 2022, and Peggy Hinker joined the election race.

Adams and Hinker won, with 109 and 122 votes, respectively, with Enfield receiving 21 votes.

There was a 15 percent voter turnout, with 130 votes cast.