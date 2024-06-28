By: admin

Three activities kept the 4-H Grounds very busy on Monday, June 17.

Dog practices have begun under the watchful eye of instructor Christy Zoss. Participants new to the program meet at 4 p.m. with the more advanced participants starting at 5 p.m. It is amazing to watch as dogs learn to follow the different commands and signals for obedience, rally, showmanship and agility. Especially popular with everyone is running through the course of agility equipment (pipe tunnel, tire jump, dog walk, A-frame, weave poles, bridge, seesaw and pause table).

Youth were also able to participate in the first Consumer Decision Making (CDM) and Horticulture Skill-a-thon of the summer. To put a new twist on the skill-a-thon, one of the activities included a multi-level scavenger hunt which focused on learning fruits and vegetables. The second activity involved identifying different tools, such as a level, utility knife, wire cutter, slip joint pliers, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers.

The last event of the day included a Special Foods Contest. Four 4-Hers and one Cloverbud showcased their culinary talents by preparing smoothies and casseroles. Judging the contest this year were Karen Klinkner and Paula Linke. Receiving purple ribbons for their special dishes were:

• Summer Senska – Mixed Berry Smoothie;

• Victoria Hoffman – Pizza Casserole;

• Will Arhart – Tortilla Beef Casserole;

• Aubree Goral – Tortilla Beef Casserole;

• Renner Funk-Peer – Strawberry Smoothie (Cloverbud)

