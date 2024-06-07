By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

The Grand and Reserve Champions from the Fun Horse Show held on June 1 are pictured, left to right: Hope Baysinger, Ashley Pommer, Emmitt Feistner, Autumn Buenning, Gracyn Wienk and Sadie Schock.

A 4-H Fun Horse Show was held on Saturday, June 1, at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg, with nine counties represented. Youth started the event by participating in a horse and livestock skill-a-thon. These youth also met their requirement for the 4-H literacy program.

Following the training, 29 4-Hers joined in the fun and participated in eight different events throughout the afternoon. Donna Fink of Plankinton was given the task of judging the equestrian events. Ribbons were awarded to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants. Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants. This event is sponsored by Sanborn County 4-H.

…See the results and an additional picture of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!