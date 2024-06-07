Sanborn County 4-H hosts annual Horse Show

By:
Published June 7, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

The Grand and Reserve Champions from the Fun Horse Show held on June 1 are pictured,  left to right: Hope Baysinger, Ashley Pommer, Emmitt Feistner, Autumn Buenning, Gracyn Wienk and Sadie Schock.

A 4-H Fun Horse Show was held on Saturday, June 1, at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg, with nine counties represented. Youth started the event by participating in a horse and livestock skill-a-thon. These youth also met their requirement for the 4-H literacy program. 

Following the training, 29 4-Hers joined in the fun and participated in eight different events throughout the afternoon. Donna Fink of Plankinton was given the task of judging the equestrian events. Ribbons were awarded to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants.  Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants. This event is sponsored by Sanborn County 4-H. 

…See the results and an additional picture of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 May 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 1, 2024
    June 2, 2024 June 3, 2024 June 4, 2024 June 5, 2024 June 6, 2024 June 7, 2024 June 8, 2024
    June 9, 2024 June 10, 2024 June 11, 2024 June 12, 2024 June 13, 2024 June 14, 2024 June 15, 2024
    June 16, 2024 June 17, 2024 June 18, 2024 June 19, 2024 June 20, 2024 June 21, 2024 June 22, 2024
    June 23, 2024 June 24, 2024 June 25, 2024 June 26, 2024 June 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 June 29, 2024
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 