South Dakota to dedicate 12 bridges for 15 fallen heroes

By:
Published June 7, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting 12 fallen hero bridge dedication ceremonies this year, honoring 15 veterans. 

In 2019, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Veterans Affairs, Military, and Transportation launched the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program with the mission of dedicating state bridges to South Dakotans who were killed in action while serving their country or classified as missing in action. 

“Naming South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect—to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation,” said South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock. “These men and women, so young and in such a short time, met their destiny on far off battlefields. In return for their great gift, there is nothing more complex or important that we can do but to ensure the memories of their shortened lives go on.” 

Among the 12 bridge dedications is a dedication for PFC Gunnar D. Becker — Aug. 18 — Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg (23237 405th Avenue)—2 p.m. (CT).

  “We are committed to preserving their memories and demonstrating our will to remember. We ask everyone to participate in one of the 12 bridge dedications scheduled in 2024,” said Secretary Whitlock

To learn more about South Dakota’s fallen heroes bridge dedication program, visit vetaffairs.sd.gov.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 May 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 1, 2024
    June 2, 2024 June 3, 2024 June 4, 2024 June 5, 2024 June 6, 2024 June 7, 2024 June 8, 2024
    June 9, 2024 June 10, 2024 June 11, 2024 June 12, 2024 June 13, 2024 June 14, 2024 June 15, 2024
    June 16, 2024 June 17, 2024 June 18, 2024 June 19, 2024 June 20, 2024 June 21, 2024 June 22, 2024
    June 23, 2024 June 24, 2024 June 25, 2024 June 26, 2024 June 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 June 29, 2024
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 