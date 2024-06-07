By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting 12 fallen hero bridge dedication ceremonies this year, honoring 15 veterans.

In 2019, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Veterans Affairs, Military, and Transportation launched the Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program with the mission of dedicating state bridges to South Dakotans who were killed in action while serving their country or classified as missing in action.

“Naming South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect—to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation,” said South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock. “These men and women, so young and in such a short time, met their destiny on far off battlefields. In return for their great gift, there is nothing more complex or important that we can do but to ensure the memories of their shortened lives go on.”

Among the 12 bridge dedications is a dedication for PFC Gunnar D. Becker — Aug. 18 — Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg (23237 405th Avenue)—2 p.m. (CT).

“We are committed to preserving their memories and demonstrating our will to remember. We ask everyone to participate in one of the 12 bridge dedications scheduled in 2024,” said Secretary Whitlock

To learn more about South Dakota’s fallen heroes bridge dedication program, visit vetaffairs.sd.gov.