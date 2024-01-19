Senior project encourages mental health awareness

By:
Published January 19, 2024, in Headline News, School

Mental health awareness and treatment are areas that used to be considered taboo to speak about. A person who was struggling with poor mental health 20 years ago did not want anyone to know if they were seeking help with medication, therapy, counseling, etc. However, today, people are starting to open up about issues that have caused them to become overwhelmed with life where they feel like they need professional help of some kind. More and more people are admitting that, although they may appear healthy and happy, they aren’t always feeling that way inside, and they are receiving help to get them through life.

The topic of mental health is something that Isabella Bitterman, a senior at Sanborn Central High School, knows too much about for someone at her young age. When Isabella was quite young, someone very close to her almost committed suicide due to postpartum depression. That person has since received help and is now doing well, but her life could have taken a much more tragic turn if she didn’t have the strength to get through the toughest moments and get the help she needed. Thus, Bitterman decided to do her senior project on mental health awareness to possibly help someone in her school who might be suffering from troubles that no one is aware of.

She invited all students in grades seven through 12 at Sanborn Central to attend an assembly in their school gym. Parents were given an option to not allow their student to attend if they thought the content was too sensitive, but Bitterman said that all parents allowed their student to attend. 

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024
    January 7, 2024 January 8, 2024 January 9, 2024 January 10, 2024 January 11, 2024 January 12, 2024 January 13, 2024
    January 14, 2024 January 15, 2024 January 16, 2024 January 17, 2024 January 18, 2024 January 19, 2024 January 20, 2024
    January 21, 2024 January 22, 2024 January 23, 2024 January 24, 2024 January 25, 2024 January 26, 2024 January 27, 2024
    January 28, 2024 January 29, 2024 January 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 2, 2024 February 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 