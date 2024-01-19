By: admin

Tyson Eddy gets the best of his opponent from Warner/Northwestern at the quadrangular in Wessington Springs last Thursday night.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, the WSWWW Warhawk wrestlers held a quadrangular with Howard, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) and Warner/Northwestern (W/N) in Wessington Springs. As a team, the Warhawks beat Howard, 42-33; they lost to KWLPG, 11-66 and beat W/N, 45-22 to end the night of wrestling with two wins added to their record.

The Warhawks were supposed to wrestle in the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday, Jan. 13, and then in a triangular at home on Monday, Jan. 15, but they were cancelled due to the extremely cold temperatures the area has been experiencing. Their next scheduled competition is the Little B Tournament in Parkston on Saturday, Jan. 20, which is new to the schedule to replace the tournament missed in Gettysburg. Currently, Eddy is ranked sixth in the state in the 165-pound weight class.

