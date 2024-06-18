By: admin

Published June 18, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, June 13, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called out to help the Alpena Fire Department fight a house fire in rural Alpena. The home belongs to Linda Kopfmann and was built by her and her late husband, Ronnie, just ten years ago after their original home was destroyed by a tornado.

In the initial reporting, the origin of the fire is still under investigation. It is believed to possibly be from a lightning strike as there was quite a thunderstorm with plenty of lightning that morning. Most of the home was destroyed by the fire or so heavily damaged by smoke that it isn’t salvageable. Very little of what is in the home can be saved, and the cleaners who take care of homes after fires stated that the interior of the home will have to be gutted to start from scratch for the home to be in livable conditions.

Kopfmann and her granddaughter, Ashlynn Larson, of Woonsocket, and Ashlynn’s daughter, Gracelynn, were all living in the home and got out of the fire safely. However, the family dog did not survive, and that has been just as devastating for Kopfmann and her family.

Fortunately, the three displaced members of the household have found shelter with family and staying in a camper. More permanent dwellings are being considered in the area, and together they will all once again come out on the other side of this tragic event.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.