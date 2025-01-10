4-H Red Group thanks Sanborn County Ambulance

By:
Published January 10, 2025, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club partnered with Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) Woonsocket Chapter for their Christmas Caring project to recognize and thank some area volunteers. The second group chosen as their “Hometown Heroes” was the Sanborn County Volunteer Ambulance Service. On Thursday, Jan. 2, 4-H members attended the monthly meeting to express their gratitude and gave each of the 18 ambulance volunteers a gift card to the Muddy Cup with a note that included “Enjoy Something Hot or Cold, Because You Should Be Told, Thanks a Latte for All You Do!” The 4-H club and MWA also provided a meat and cheese tray along with some sweet treats.  

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025
    January 5, 2025 January 6, 2025 January 7, 2025 January 8, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 10, 2025 January 11, 2025
    January 12, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 14, 2025 January 15, 2025 January 16, 2025 January 17, 2025 January 18, 2025
    January 19, 2025 January 20, 2025 January 21, 2025 January 22, 2025 January 23, 2025 January 24, 2025 January 25, 2025
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 