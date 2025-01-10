By: admin

Published January 10, 2025, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club partnered with Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) Woonsocket Chapter for their Christmas Caring project to recognize and thank some area volunteers. The second group chosen as their “Hometown Heroes” was the Sanborn County Volunteer Ambulance Service. On Thursday, Jan. 2, 4-H members attended the monthly meeting to express their gratitude and gave each of the 18 ambulance volunteers a gift card to the Muddy Cup with a note that included “Enjoy Something Hot or Cold, Because You Should Be Told, Thanks a Latte for All You Do!” The 4-H club and MWA also provided a meat and cheese tray along with some sweet treats.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.