Published January 3, 2025, in Obituaries

Melda Jean Farris, 93, of Woonsocket, passed away on Dec. 24, 2024, in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Burial will follow at Eventide Cemetery. Visitation was 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, also at the church, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements were with Basham Funeral Service.

Melda was born on Dec. 8, 1931 in Jones County, to Morris and Louise (Millard) Esmay. Melda graduated from Murdo High School in 1949. She married Jack Farris on March 23, 1950. They lived in Murdo and Artesian before settling in Woonsocket, where they raised a family.

While Melda dedicated herself to raising her children, she also found time to keep the books for the family business, Local Lumber and Supply, which she did for over 50 years, after she and Jack purchased it in 1969.

Melda was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Woonsocket, now Spirit of Faith. She devoted countless hours to church activities including United Methodist Women, serving as church secretary, treasurer, and a member of the parish council.

Melda will be fondly remembered for her culinary talents, was an avid reader and had a sharp mind. She loved spending time with her six children, 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Melda set examples of hard work and practicality for her children, from canning and preserving the bounty of the family garden to making sure all the game and chickens for her table were cleaned and dressed in record time.

Melda is survived by her children, Jean Diedtrich of Custer, Douglas (Connie) of Woonsocket, Todd (Penny) of Woonsocket, Sharon Knapp of Madison, Jon (Michele) of Mitchell, and Chris (Mary) of Chantilly, Va.; brother-in law, Bill Farris; sister-in-law, Janet Miller; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her brother, Wayne (Margie) Esmay; son-in-law, John Knapp; and grandson, Jacob Diedtrich.