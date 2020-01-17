2019-2020 fall SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award recipients announced

By:
Published January 17, 2020, in Sports

Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence. The South Dakota High School Activities Association believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways; inside the classroom and outside the classroom – on the stage and/or athletic field. This academic program creates a positive environment for school teams to have its members excel in the classroom. This program is also meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.

All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award. 

The Blackhawks Volleyball Team was included in the list as one of the teams to receive the honor.

