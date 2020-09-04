Blackhawks volleyball underway

By:
Published September 4, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

The first game of the volleyball season for the Lady Blackhawks took place on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Alexandria against the Hanson Beavers. 

The C-team started the night with an 0-2 loss, but they improved as they played and will continue to work together as a team. The junior varsity came through getting a win with set scores of 25-23 and 25-20. 

The final game of the night turned out to be quite a battle, with the Lady Blackhawks falling short and losing the match in five sets. Set scores were 21-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22 and 13-15. 

The Lady Blackhawks had a chance to avenge their loss on Tuesday, Sept. 1 when they played Hanson again, only this time in Forestburg. Their next game will be another home game on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Ethan in Forestburg. The ladies will then travel to Corsica-Stickney to take on the Jaguars on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Results for this week’s games will be in next week’s issue. 

…Read details and see a photo of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

