Bradley Huber

Huron

By:
Published August 7, 2020, in Obituaries

Bradley Huber, 64, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his caregivers. 

His private family service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, at Welter Funeral Home with burial at St. Wilfrid’s Catholic Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Bradley Fredrick Huber was born on Dec. 31, 1955, in Huron to parents Robert and Irene (Johnson) Huber. Brad lived at home and attended special education classes at Wessington Springs and Huron. Brad was admitted to the Huron Area Adjustment Training Center in 1983. In 1986, Brad began working to learn all the skills required to do laundry service. He worked at Prairie Trends packaging products and at the center where he did in-house work. He also liked to wash cars. Brad lived in many houses and apartments within the center, and in 2016, he moved to Meadowlark 2.

Brad liked listening to his “rock-n-roll” music and playing cards. He enjoyed shopping and buying shirts. Brad especially loved airplanes and enjoyed going to the airport. He rode in a helicopter in 2005, achieving a life goal.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his sister, Judi Reilly of Wolsey; brother, John (Sheila) Huber of Blackhawk; his nieces and nephews; and many great nieces, and great nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Irene; brother, Richard Huber; and brother-in-law, Robert Reilly.

