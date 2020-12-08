By: admin

Published December 8, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

The beauty of the Christmas holiday has definitely started to become visible throughout Sanborn County as each day of December passes. The fact that we have had such mild weather for the past few weeks has helped with allowing people to decorate their homes, yards and businesses in the anticipation of the joyous holiday.

Woonsocket citizens are reminded that the Woonsocket Community Club and Sanborn Weekly Journal are conducting a decorating contest that will be judged on Friday, Dec. 11. The categories the displays will be judged on are Best Business, Best Theme, Most Creative, Best Use of Inflatables and Best Overall-People’s Choice. Don’t forget to turn in your vote for the Best Overall display by either dropping off your choice in the drop box outside the Journal’s office or by e-mailing woonsocketcc@yahoo.com.

Another reminder to all of Sanborn County is for the collection of donations taking place at the Sanborn Weekly Journal office. For each item donated, the donor’s name will be added to a drawing for a $20 gift card from Dumont Boutique, a $20 gift card from CreativeWEB, a $20 gift card from R.G. Beauty and Body Spa and a year’s subscription to the SWJ. We are collecting boxed items for the food pantry and the following items for the Mitchell Area Safehouse: paper towels, Kleenexes, toilet paper, garbage bags, disposable gloves, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, dish soap, copy paper, batteries (all types), feminine hygiene items, diapers (all sizes), and baby wipes. They could also use gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations, hair salons and office supplies.

Also, don’t forget about the other contests the Sanborn Weekly Journal is holding this month. The staff is collecting explanations from kids as to why they think they should be on Santa’s nice list, people’s letters to the editor and anyone’s reason to look on the bright side, especially considering the difficult situation we are all currently in with the pandemic.

…See festive photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!