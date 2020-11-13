COVID-19 changes courthouse Christmas plans

By:
Published November 13, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions brought on by it, the employees at the Sanborn County Courthouse had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s holiday open house and display of trees. In addition, the Woonsocket Community Club has decided to cancel Santa’s visit at the courthouse this year, as well.

The Sanborn County employees would like the public to know that they appreciate all the time and effort everyone has taken to make these things possible every year, and they hope they can continue with these much-loved traditions next year. 

However, they will still be having the regularly scheduled food giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and they will still deliver boxes of food for people to enjoy a nice meal for the Christmas and New Year holidays as they have in the past. It is important for everyone to stay safe and still have the opportunity to enjoy this year’s blessed holiday season.

