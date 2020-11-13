Thief captured in Woonsocket

By:
Published November 13, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office received a few calls of things stolen out of vehicles around town throughout the day, and they received a call about a suspicious person riding around on a bicycle, which was later determined to also be stolen property. 

Members of the Sheriff’s Department searched for the suspect for a few hours and finally found the bike he was riding on outside of an apartment building by the baseball field in Woonsocket. At around 6 p.m., Jamie Nagel, 30, of Huron, was arrested and charged with petty theft, theft of mislaid property (for the bike that a child had left at the school), criminal entry into a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are all misdemeanors. He was also charged with a felony of possession and ingestion of a controlled substance. 

Nagel is being held on bond at the Beadle County Jail in Huron. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 14, 2020, 2:08 am
    Cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 78%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 1, 2020 November 2, 2020 November 3, 2020 November 4, 2020 November 5, 2020 November 6, 2020 November 7, 2020
    November 8, 2020 November 9, 2020 November 10, 2020 November 11, 2020 November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 14, 2020
    November 15, 2020 November 16, 2020 November 17, 2020 November 18, 2020 November 19, 2020 November 20, 2020 November 21, 2020
    November 22, 2020 November 23, 2020 November 24, 2020 November 25, 2020 November 26, 2020 November 27, 2020 November 28, 2020
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 