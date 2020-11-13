By: admin

Published November 13, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office received a few calls of things stolen out of vehicles around town throughout the day, and they received a call about a suspicious person riding around on a bicycle, which was later determined to also be stolen property.

Members of the Sheriff’s Department searched for the suspect for a few hours and finally found the bike he was riding on outside of an apartment building by the baseball field in Woonsocket. At around 6 p.m., Jamie Nagel, 30, of Huron, was arrested and charged with petty theft, theft of mislaid property (for the bike that a child had left at the school), criminal entry into a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are all misdemeanors. He was also charged with a felony of possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.

Nagel is being held on bond at the Beadle County Jail in Huron.