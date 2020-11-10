By: admin

Published November 10, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

For a couple days last week, some new playground equipment was installed on Woonsocket Elementary School’s playground area. A couple of rounded jungle gyms were installed along with a piece that looks similar to the see-saws or teeter totters that used to be found in most parks and on playgrounds “a few” years ago. They also added a short climbing wall and some fun chairs/stools to spin in. This equipment and installation would not have been possible without the hard work of the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club who raised funds to make this and many other things possible for Woonsocket’s students.

