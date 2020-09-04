Cross Country travel to first meet of season

By:
Published September 4, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

PICTURED (left to right), #266 Lizzie Boschee, #267 Trinity Boschee and #268 Hannah Terkildsen burst off the starting line to begin the race in Mitchell.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Blackhawk Cross Country team traveled to Mitchell to compete at the Wild Oaks Golf Course for their first meet of the season. The morning was sunny with low humidity and mild temperatures. It was a perfect day for the meet. There were a few changes to the meet structure due to COVID-19 this year. Athletes wore masks prior to their competition. Instead, of a narrow shoot at the end of the race for runners to run into, a wide corral was set up so runners didn’t bottle neck together. The runners were also instructed to keep moving through the corral at the end of the race and not to fall if possible. They were told that if they fell that officials were not allowed to help them up.

…Read on and see more pictures of the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 7, 2020, 6:25 am
    Cloudy
    53°F
    real feel: 53°F
    humidity: 80%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 