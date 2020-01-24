By: admin

Published January 24, 2020

Duane J. Higgins, 75, of Menomonie, Wis., and formerly of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis., where he was being treated for Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Fibrosis. He had been undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma for the past 18 months.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Burial will be in the Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn. Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials are preferred to Stepping Stones of Dunn County or a local Veterans organization. Online condolences may be sent at www.rhielfuneralhome.com

Duane was born Oct. 30, 1944, near Huron. He was the son of Leo and Gladys (Roti) Higgins and grew up on the farm. After graduating from Alpena High School in 1962, Duane served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Duane moved to the Minneapolis area, where he worked as a warehouseman and truck driver until his retirement in 2008. Duane and his first wife, Gloria Trowbridge, had two sons, Jim and Todd, and later divorced.

In 1995, Duane married Patricia Klinker, making their home in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and later moved to Menomonie, Wis. Duane loved the Minnesota Vikings, the Twins, Nascar, and anything John Deere, as well as hunting, fishing, camping, puttering in the yard, birdwatching, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie and the Knights of Columbus.

Duane is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, James (Kim) and Todd; step-children, Mike (Traci) Heidemann and Anne (Garrett) Illies; six grandchildren; sisters, Myrna (Charlie) Knigge, Marlene (Patrick) Howard, and Diane (Skip) Larson, all of Woonsocket, Janice Stange, of Plankinton, and Ilene Breakie, of Delaware; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Reed Hess; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Darrell.