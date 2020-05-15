By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

MITCHELL – Despite not being able to gather collectively for the annual Honors Banquet due to COVID-19, several students at Dakota Wesleyan University are still being honored with university awards for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Distinguished Scholar pins, formerly Alumni Medals, are presented to outstanding graduating seniors in various academic departments at DWU. Selection is made by the departments and is based upon academic performance and achievement.

Among those listed as distinguished scholars were Rex Schlicht for Criminal Justice and Breanna Couch for Nursing, both of Woonsocket.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.