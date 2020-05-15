Woonsocket Community Club meets

By:
Published May 15, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community Club met for their regular meeting on May 4. The main focus of the meeting was the decision to continue to hold the City-wide Cleanup (along with the City) on the evening of May 14. The crews are already set up as two or three to a group, and usually are individuals who know each other, and have worked together at this project for years, so social distancing should not be a problem. Anyone having items that need to be picked up, or anyone wanting to help with this project, please call Gay Swenson at 796-4272.

The Annual City-wide Rummage is going to be moved to a later month. The Community Club will continue to follow the virus updates and will determine what month they will hold it, in the near future. If anyone has questions, just call Gay.

