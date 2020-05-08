By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

National Nurses Week runs a little differently than most celebratory weeks. It actually runs from National Nurses Day, which is May 6, through May 12. In light of the fact that our nation has asked a great deal from our nurses, along with other medical team members, we thought it would only be fitting to acknowledge the many nurses we have living and/or working in Sanborn County. We asked readers to send in thank you messages to any special nurse they would like to thank, and we had two people send in special messages.

On behalf of all our readers, we would like to thank all the nurses in our county for everything you do daily, whether at work or just answering people’s questions on the streets. We value all of you for your compassion, understanding and giving nature in all you do to help your patients and the citizens of Sanborn County. Happy Nurses Week and thank you from all of us at the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

