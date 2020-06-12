By: admin

Published June 12, 2020, in Area News, Headline News

Last weekend, members of the Eagle family were off to the races in Renner at the Sioux Valley Cycle Club track, and they took their friend Jared LaVine with them. On Saturday night, Dayton Eagle raced on a flat track and placed third in his race.

On Sunday, Eagle and LaVine both raced in Motocross. Eagle brought home two first place trophies and one for second place. LaVine placed third, which is good for his first time in an official race.

There are two races per heat. Eagle races a 65 and an 85. LaVine races a 250. Although it was a hot weekend, both boys completed the competition with success and look forward to their next race this summer.

