Published June 12, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Although the COVID-19 pandemic put a delay on the start of the baseball season, it is now in full swing (pun intended), and there have been games played for a few teams in the area.

On Friday, May 29, the Wessington Springs Post 5548 14U and 16U hosted Kimball/White Lake with a final score of 9-5. Wessington Springs had a strong offensive start with a single by Keegan Haider, a walk by Jeffrey Boschee and a single by Michael Hoffman, all in the first inning.

The 16U team for Wessington Springs had a slightly different outcome for their game against Kimball/White Lake. Wessington Springs scored four runs in the fourth inning, but they proved to be the only runs they scored for the game, and KWL handed them their first loss of the season with a final score of 4-9. Wessington Springs scored its runs on an RBI single by Brady Larson.

On Saturday, May 30, the 16U team traveled to Clark for a doubleheader with Clark and Wahpeton. They were up against Clark for their first game and brought home a strong win with a final score of 13-2.

In their second game of the night in Clark, the Wessington Springs 16U Teeners took on Wahpeton. Both teams were led strongly on the pitcher’s mound, but Wahpeton held on tight and ended with a win and a final score of 0-1.

On Thursday, June 4, the Woonsocket Little League minors and majors teams hosted Plankinton for their first game of the season. Both teams lost very close games with the minors losing 6-7 and the majors losing 5-6.

