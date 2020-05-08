By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Obituaries

Ernest G. Grace, 98, of Chandler, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Archstone Nursing Home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will be interred at a later date.

Ernest Gardner Grace was born at home in Woonsocket to Leslie and Bernice Grace. Following graduation from Woonsocket High School, he farmed with his father.

He married Ilah F. Jewett on Dec. 10, 1950. The couple lived on a farm in Warren Township until he sold the farm and moved to Clark where he operated a motel and was an insurance agent. Then, Ernest moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he worked in real estate.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Ilah Grace; son, Gregory Grace; sister-in-law, Mavis Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ernan Grace; nephew, John Grace; brother, Dr. Leslie (Ardis) Grace; and a sister, Carolyn (Jack) Hyde.