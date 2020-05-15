By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in Obituaries

Jim Hoffman, 76, of Artesian, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Visitation was Friday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Jim Hoffman was born Aug. 9, 1943, to Otto and Esther (Dean) Hoffman in Illinois. In 1951, Jim’s family moved to Artesian, where he fell in love with farming at a young age. He married Karen Peterson on April 18, 1964, and together they moved into the house where they lived for 56 years. This farm is where their family, friends, and relatives came for many celebrations, and created countless memories.

Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church in Artesian and on the Board for many years. Jim was also on the Forestburg Elevator Board for 36 years, Artesian School Board for 20 years, and the township board for 44 years.

Jim was a hard worker. He loved the spring weather, planting crops and watching them grow, and having new calves every year. Jim loved when people would stop, visit, and enjoy a meal. He always had a smile and kind words for everyone. His passion in life was family, farming, and cattle.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of 56 years; three children, Matt Hoffman of Artesian, Melissa (Jamie) Schmiedt of Tea, and Tyler (Shelly) Hoffman of Artesian; and six grandchildren.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; twin sons in infancy, Tracy and Travis; and in-laws, Avery and Marie Peterson.