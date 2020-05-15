Arlene Moore

Pierre

By:
Published May 15, 2020, in Obituaries

Arlene Moore, 95, of Pierre and formerly of Mitchell, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Pierre.

Inurnment will be at the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell.

Arlene Leona Moore was born on Aug. 13, 1924, in Artesian to Clyde and Edith (Wise) Scott. She grew up and attended school in Artesian and graduated from Artesian High School in 1942. She attended college at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and graduated from the US Cadet Nurse Corps at the Methodist Hospital in 1946.

She married Otto Neugebauer in 1948, and they farmed and made their home near Hillside in Douglas County until Otto’s death in 1962. To this union they had one son, Tom. In 1972, she married Wayne Moore in Rapid City. She felt very blessed when she became the significant part of being involved in his five daughters’ lives. In 1984, they retired and moved to Mitchell. Her last five years she spent in Pierre to be closer to her son.

Arlene loved to bake cookies and bread. She loved gardening, crafting, and watching wildlife out her patio doors. She also had a great sense of humor and was slow to judge and quick to forgive.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her son, Tom (Natalie) Neugebauer; five stepdaughters, Connie (Art) Smith, Colleen (John) Cooper, Cindy (George) Oliver, Cathy (Dave) Grubb and Colette Nordstrom; three grandsons; and many step-grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Stuart and Hubert; two sisters, Dorothy and Luella; and son-in-law, Max Nordstrom.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 17, 2020, 11:30 pm
    Clear
    53°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 4 mph NE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 