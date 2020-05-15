By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in Obituaries

Arlene Moore, 95, of Pierre and formerly of Mitchell, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Pierre.

Inurnment will be at the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell.

Arlene Leona Moore was born on Aug. 13, 1924, in Artesian to Clyde and Edith (Wise) Scott. She grew up and attended school in Artesian and graduated from Artesian High School in 1942. She attended college at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and graduated from the US Cadet Nurse Corps at the Methodist Hospital in 1946.

She married Otto Neugebauer in 1948, and they farmed and made their home near Hillside in Douglas County until Otto’s death in 1962. To this union they had one son, Tom. In 1972, she married Wayne Moore in Rapid City. She felt very blessed when she became the significant part of being involved in his five daughters’ lives. In 1984, they retired and moved to Mitchell. Her last five years she spent in Pierre to be closer to her son.

Arlene loved to bake cookies and bread. She loved gardening, crafting, and watching wildlife out her patio doors. She also had a great sense of humor and was slow to judge and quick to forgive.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her son, Tom (Natalie) Neugebauer; five stepdaughters, Connie (Art) Smith, Colleen (John) Cooper, Cindy (George) Oliver, Cathy (Dave) Grubb and Colette Nordstrom; three grandsons; and many step-grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two brothers, Stuart and Hubert; two sisters, Dorothy and Luella; and son-in-law, Max Nordstrom.