Published May 29, 2020

Evelyn Walters, 90, of Letcher, S.D., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Mitchell, S.D.

Visitation was from 12:00 until 6:00 P.M., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Will Funeral Chapel. A graveside service was at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Viola Valley Center Cemetery in Wessington Springs, SD.

Evelyn May (Morrison) Walters was born on May 9, 1930, in rural Davison County to Floyd Morrison Sr. and Myrtle (Davis) Morrison. She grew up on family farms in rural Davison County. She attended country school, and Mitchell Senior High, graduating in 1949. She attended South Dakota State College, at Brookings for two years, getting a teaching certificate. She taught for several years at different country schools, including Hopper in rural Plankinton, then at Artesian Public School. She worked as a waitress at the Brigg Café and Newberry Lunch Counter.

In her youth, she was a member of 4-H, then became a 4-H Leader for 60 years. As a leader she attended 4-H Leaders Forum in Washington D.C. She was also a member of Extension for many years. She was also a member of a quilt guild and a Doll Club in Mitchell.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Leland Walters on May 26, 1951, in Huron.

They farmed east of Letcher and she continued to live there with Brian until her death.

At the age of 40, she returned to college at Dakota Wesleyan College, attending night classes and summer school, graduating in 1973. That summer, she started at Shopko, where she worked for the next 25 years before retiring. While working at Shopko, she trained new cashiers at other stores before they opened.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; one brother, Doug; two sisters, Mary Doering and Darlene Knutson; her parents, Floyd Sr. and Myrtle Morrison; two brothers-in-law, Samuel Perry, and Dean Bowman; a niece, Vicky Knutson; and a nephew, Joey Morrison.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her four children, LeRoy (Becky) Walters, Mitchell, S.D., Marlene Deethardt, Brookings, S.D., Mark (Bobbi Jo) Walters, Ananconda, Mont., Brian Walters, Letcher, S.D.; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings, Dee (Don) De Jong, Floyd Jr. (Shirley) Morrison, Walter (Schirley) Morrison, Shirley Bowman, Beverly Perry, Karen (Dave) Jorgenson, Darwin (Jean) Morrison, Carolyn Ruth Morrison, Cheri (Greg) Deis, and Lloyd (Jane) Morrison.