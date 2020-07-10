By: admin

Published July 10, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Bailey Feistner competed and was named the 2020 Jr. Miss Black Hills Roundup Rodeo. Feistner competed on Monday, June 29, in the following categories: fashion forward, impromptu questions, inpromptu speech, modeling, interview and horsemanship. She won the categories of speech, personal appearance and the All Around Jr. Miss Title. Bailey represented her title at events throughout the Fourth of July holiday by carrying flags at the rodeos, attending sponsor and radio interviews, making a parade appearance and attending many other events.

The Black Hills Roundup Rodeo is a PRCA rodeo which is held in Belle Fourche. It is a long standing rodeo with history going back to World War I where the event originally started as a fundraiser for the Red Cross. Belle Fourche was alive with events as 2020 marked the 101st year of the rodeo.

Bailey is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Feistner, of Woonsocket.