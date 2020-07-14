By: admin

Last week, the 14U Teeners from Wessington Springs, Woonsocket and Sanborn Central, who all play for the Wessington Springs VFW 14U Teeners team, saw their season come to an end in their Region Tournament played in Platte on Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7.

Their first game was against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP). MVP first got on the board in the second inning and they pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning and winning the game with a final score of Wessington Springs 4, MVP 8.

The Wessington Springs 14U team traveled back to Platte on Tuesday night to take on Kimball/White Lake (KWL), and although Wessington Springs notched four runs in the third inning, they couldn’t come through with a win, and their season ended with a 6-7 loss to KWL.

The 16U team from Wessington Springs could only get in a half a game last Wednesday night in Platte, due to the weather. They played four innings and got rained out, but Wessington Springs was ahead 4-2.

The Wessington Springs VFW 16U Teeners will be hosting their Region Tournament next week, starting on Monday, July 20. The Wessington Springs 16U team also has boys from Woonsocket, Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs playing for them.

