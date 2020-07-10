By: admin

Published July 10, 2020, in Area News, Letcher, Woonsocket

PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes and prevent West Nile virus (WNV), the Department of Health announced today.

“South Dakota has a disproportionately high number of WNV cases when compared to other states. Local mosquito control efforts play a vital role in protecting our communities,” said Bill Chalcraft, administrator of public health preparedness and response for the Department of Health.

All applying communities received funding, with grants ranging from $500 to $20,000. Grant awards were based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human WNV cases through 2019.

Since its first human WNV case in 2001, the state has reported 2,612 human cases and 46 deaths. Every county has reported cases.

Including this latest round of grants, the state has provided local mosquito control programs with more than $8.5 million in support, in either direct grant funding or control chemicals, since the virus emerged in South Dakota.

Letcher was awarded $2,157, and Woonsocket was awarded $2,482.

Visit westnile.sd.gov for more West Nile prevention information.