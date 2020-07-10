By: admin

Published July 10, 2020, in Area News

On a very hot Fourth of July afternoon, the Woonsocket American Legion Post 29 conducted what has become an annual event for the Water Festival, its Bean Bag Tournament. They had 48 teams spread out on the lawn on the east side of the high school for the first tournament, and 20 teams stayed around for a second tournament.

In the first tournament the winning teams were: first place – Team Trump 2020, Gary Earl and Mike Dorris; second place – Team AJ and Lori, AJ Williams and Lori Scholten; third place – team Miles and Jacob, Miles Dise and Jacob Rosemore.

In the second tournament, the winners were: first place – Team Miles and Jacob; second place – Team Super Troopers, John VandenHoek and Troy VanGenderen; third place – Team Jen and Casey, Jennifer Goergen and Casey Beigh.

It was a great event to help support the local American Legion and wonderful for some of the winners to donate their winnings back to the Water Festival Committee to help pay for the fireworks.

