Published December 11, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Friday night, Dec. 4, at around 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Miller was caught running a stop sign at the west junction of South Dakota Highways 37 and 34, which is commonly known as the three-mile corner. A South Dakota Highway Patrolman tried to stop the driver for the traffic violation, but the man wouldn’t stop his vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicles traveled west on Highway 34 to Woonsocket, and the driver was finally stopped by two highway patrolmen a half mile south of Woonsocket on 397th Ave., also known as the Mt. Vernon road.

The driver was wearing his seat belt, and he was the only person in the vehicle. According to Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, neither the driver’s name nor the reason the driver wouldn’t stop initially can be released because the incident is all still under investigation, and charges are still pending.