High-speed chase runs through Woonsocket

By:
Published December 11, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Friday night, Dec. 4, at around 11:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Miller was caught running a stop sign at the west junction of South Dakota Highways 37 and 34, which is commonly known as the three-mile corner. A South Dakota Highway Patrolman tried to stop the driver for the traffic violation, but the man wouldn’t stop his vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicles traveled west on Highway 34 to Woonsocket, and the driver was finally stopped by two highway patrolmen a half mile south of Woonsocket on 397th Ave., also known as the Mt. Vernon road. 

The driver was wearing his seat belt, and he was the only person in the vehicle. According to Tony Mangan, Public Information Officer of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, neither the driver’s name nor the reason the driver wouldn’t stop initially can be released because the incident is all still under investigation, and charges are still pending.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 11, 2020, 5:24 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    33°F
    real feel: 26°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020
    December 6, 2020 December 7, 2020 December 8, 2020 December 9, 2020 December 10, 2020 December 11, 2020 December 12, 2020
    December 13, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 15, 2020 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 19, 2020
    December 20, 2020 December 21, 2020 December 22, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 24, 2020 December 25, 2020 December 26, 2020
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 