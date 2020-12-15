By: admin

Published December 15, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Oh what fun it is to ride… through Woonsocket these cold winter nights. Families went all out on their holiday displays. You can see twinkling lights, jolly snowmen, beautifully lit Christmas trees, gingerbread people, embellished window displays, Mickey and Minnie, fences draped in Christmas lights, a variety of nativity scenes and, of course, Santa! Some displays even had music to them. Kudos to West Third Street and the houses along Highway 34 for all your bright and cheery displays. There is so much to see that it is hard to take it all in the first time around. Load up the car, and see it for yourself!

The Woonsocket Community Club and the Sanborn Weekly Journal have announced the winners of the 2020 holiday decorating contest:

• Best Business, Lonnie Kuper of Double D Body Shop – “Santa and his reindeer’s near miss” along Highway 34.

• Best Theme, Kristi Schulz and Stacy Mendenhall – “There’s Snow Place like Home” display with a village of snowmen.

• Most Creative, Lon McWhorter – Holiday decorated antique truck along Highway 34.

• Best Use of Inflatables, Chad and Gena Eagle – Santa was stuck upside down on the roof while other Santas and snowmen waved to onlookers.

• People’s Choice, Mike and Sheri Kogel – Santa’s wagon ride was the hit of the night!

• Judge’s Choice, Shelley Schlicht – A beautifully decorated house and yard with white lights and strategically placed inflatables could not be overlooked and was the overwhelming choice.

Congratulations to the winners and way to go Woonsocket! It was hard to choose from so many great displays. We sincerely appreciate the hard work that everyone put into their displays and we hope to keep the tradition going next year. Have a safe, joyous, and blessed holiday season.

