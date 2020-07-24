By: admin

Published July 24, 2020

Members of the Spirit of Faith congregation joined together on Thursday, July 16, to tackle a landscaping project. This last summer, a landscaping plan was designed and plants were put in place. As a next step in the process, the group came together to put fabric down and get the rock in place. It was a hot, humid afternoon but the volunteers worked together and the work was completed in two hours. Pastor John Anderson closed the day with a prayer of appreciation. Future plans include adding a large cross to the east end of the building.

