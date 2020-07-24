Sanborn County producers have limited time remaining to submit FSA county committee nominations

By:
Published July 24, 2020, in Area News, Around the County

Woonsocket, July 20 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until Aug. 3 to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local FSA county committees. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, including the current Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.

Kathy Torres, Executive Director for FSA in Sanborn County, said each year an election is held in a Local Administrative Area (LAA) where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 3, which includes the townships of Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan, and Union. 

“The Aug. 3 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Torres. “If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, contact your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form. I especially encourage the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as women and minorities. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and reside in the LAA where the election is being held. A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. 

To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 3. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 26, 2020, 12:36 am
    Cloudy
    80°F
    real feel: 88°F
    humidity: 89%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 