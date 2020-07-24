By: admin

Published July 24, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

Do you know how long it takes to incubate an egg? Can you explain the difference between a vegan and a vegetarian? Have you heard of zebra mussels and the damage they can do in lakes? How many flowers can you identify? If you were one of the privileged spectators at the recent 4-H Public Presentation Contest on July 13, you will know the answers to these questions. With amazing confidence and skill, Sanborn County 4-Hers presented a wide range of topics and knowledge. Subjects ranged from shooting sports to beef production to construction tools to water safety! It was an amazing testament to the talent and expertise of our 4-H youth.

Judging this wonderful event were Jennifer Larson and Jessica Ronning. Purple ribbons were awarded to all of these deserving 4-Hers:

•Shay Bechen – “Shooting Towards Goals”

•Brady Larson – “Feedlot Challenge”

•Bryce Larson – “All About Trapping”

•Brooklyn Larson – “The Incredible Edible Egg”

•Megan Linke – “Never Work A Day in Your Life!”

•Tori Hoffman (2) – “Special Foods” and “Bandaloom”

•Luke Larson – “Egg Incubation”

•Chaz Larson – “How to Correctly Measure Ingredients”

•Payton Uecker – “Summer Water Safety”

•McKenzie Uecker – “Tips, Tricks & Safety of Babysitting”

•Bailey Feistner and Avery Miller – “Food is Food”

•Lane Burkel and Ty Burkel – “4-H STEM Lab: Lemon Battery Demo”

•Delaney Zoss – “A Well Fed Horse is a Happy Horse”

•Xavier Baysinger – “Nailed It”

•Hope Baysinger – “My Best Buds”

•Teagen Moody – “How to Fold a Flag”

•Memphis Moody – “Lego Spinner”

•Sutton Senska – “Zebra Mussels”

•Shiloh Senska – “Why Recycle?”

•Miley Adams – “Babysitting”

See photos of the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!