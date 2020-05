By: admin

Published May 1, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket senior Megan Linke was honored as one of 10 area students receiving a total of $10,000 in College Scholarships from Dakotaland Federal Credit Union for the 2020-21 school year. Megan was given the opportunity to choose a teacher with a $200 cash reward to be used in their classroom, and she chose Sarah Lieber.

…See a photo of Lieber in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.