Published March 20, 2020, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:

Brenda Schmit, three-year term;

Gary Spelbring, Jr., three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 7th, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 8th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 8th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Sanborn Central

School District

