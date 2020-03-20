NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 55-5

By:
Published March 20, 2020, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office of the following school board members:

Brenda Schmit, three-year term;

Gary Spelbring, Jr., three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 7th, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 8th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 8th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Sanborn Central 

School District

Published two times at the total approximate total cost of $18.25.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 22, 2020, 2:02 pm
    Showers
    43°F
    real feel: 35°F
    humidity: 59%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 