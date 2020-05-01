By: admin

Published May 1, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central gym with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Brenda Schmit (telephone). Others present Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Spelbring arrived at 7:06 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting March 9, 2020, and special board meeting April 1, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills:

General Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $394,703.16. Receipts: taxes $28,617.26, penalties/interest $13.05, interest $49.89, other pupil $22.50, other $2,002.10, state fines $1,359.48, state aid $44,750.00, booster donation $358.46, medicaid administrative directives $1,103.72, bank franchise $738.68. Expenditures: $162,026.85 manual journal entry $129.10. Balance, March 31, 2020: $311,562.35. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2020: $50,387.11. Receipts: interest $21.40. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2020: $50,408.51.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $855,757.69. Receipts: taxes $2,150.94, penalties/interest $0.46, interest $129.71. Expenditures: $52,377.63. Balance, March 31, 2020: $805,661.17. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $134,390.87. Receipts: taxes $6,450.14, penalties/interest $1.39, interest $13.95, medicaid administrative directives $92.00. Expenditures: $17,049.98. Balance, March 31, 2020: $123,904.37.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $7,178.76. Receipts: student meals $2,218.01, adult meals $268.25, ala carte $1,537.00, meal certification $147.14, February federal reimbursement $3,894.97, manual journal entry $24.90. Expenditures: $12,618.52. Balance, March 31, 2020: $2,650.51.

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $(6,028.43). Receipts: preschool tuition $1,450.00. Expenditures: $3,476.98. Balance, March 31, 2020: $(8,055.41).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, March 1, 2020: $79,130.20. Receipts: $2,476.52. Expenditures: $1,411.17. Balance, March 31, 2020: $80,195.55.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2020: $10,713.07. Receipts: interest $1.47, contributions $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2020: $10,714.54. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,714.54; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $135,331.67;

Special Education: $17,167.01;

Food Service: $8,066.66;

Enterprise Fund: $3,850.90.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $32.92; Bartons Heating & Cooling, furnace repair $7,873.18; Don Bowman, music judge/mileage $90.96; Carquest, bus supply $191.36; Central Electric, March electricity $2,687.35; Clayton’s Repair, bus maintenance $90.00; Conrad Repair, ice machine install $165.58; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Dakota Environmental, clean gas tank $600.00; Department of Motor Vehicle, new plates $87.75; Goodwill of the Great Plains, paper shredding $39.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $124.19; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $1,661.39;

[IMPREST FUND: Elkton School, Region Girls Basketball loss $150.70];

McLeod’s, receipt books/laser checks $338.27; Mid-Dakota Technologies, April tech support $150.00; Popplers Music, bass clarinet repair $72.80; Premier Equipment, mower supply $110.32, bus supply $23.87; Public Health Lab, annual water test $1,285.00; Quill, elementary supply $25.65, middle school supply $25.65, high school supply $25.65, business office supply $25.65; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $127.16, notice of vacancy $18.25; Santel Communications, March phone $216.66; South Dakota High School Activities Association 2019-20 rule books $35.00; Sportboardz, boys basketball updates $10.00; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $26.35; Walmart, fax machine $78.97, elementary supplies $43.74, middle school supplies $38.72, high school supply $48.73.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, March copier rent $936.67; Local Lumber, storage unit supply $26.55; Wordware, lunch software $1,668.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – None.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Card Services, food $69.48; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodity $636.82; Darrington Water Conditioning, February/March SS tank $48.00; Dean Foods, milk $410.44; Earthgrains, bread $58.62; Reinhart Foods, food $2,501.30, supply $266.38; Woony Foods, food $17.91.

ENTERPRISE Fund – Quill, preschool supply $25.65.

Mr. Siemsen and Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•Cindy VanLaecken was granted the Growing Farmers Grant and nominated our school. The amount of the grant awarded was $2,500. She would like to discuss with the administration thoughts on how best to use the funds. A big thanks to Cindy!

•The eLearning methods and how they are working – The thoughts expressed were positive, but as with anything new, there is always room for improvements. Some ideas will be discussed with the staff and administration through Zoom meetings. This is important, as the possibility of this format extending into next year is not out of the question.

•Preschool fees for the month of April are being waived. If there have been prepayments made, the business office will work to address those individual families.

•Potential projects within the school property were discussed to examine during this spring and summer (asphalt the parking lot and flooring in the building).

•The board discussed the driver’s education situation and will look at how this will be possible over the summer.

•The Board set graduation, with a traditional ceremony, for July 25th.

Discussion Items: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business: Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Conference Room.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:23 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair