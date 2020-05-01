By: admin

Published May 1, 2020, in Public Notices

Owner: Woonsocket School District

Owner’s Address: PO Box 428, Woonsocket, SD 57385

Project: Track and Football Field Improvements

Sealed BIDS for the construction of the Woonsocket Track and Football Field Improvements will be received by Woonsocket School District at the Woonsocket High School Commons, before 1:00 P.M. local time Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be acted upon by the Owner at a later time. The Project shall consist of the following work and approximate quantities and kinds of materials:

Contractor Furnished Borrow, 1,400 CUYD;

Aggregate Base Course, 1,300 TON;

Asphalt Concrete Composite, 550 TON.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:

Woonsocket School District

101 North 2nd Avenue

Woonsocket, SD 57385

DGR Engineering

2909 East 57th Street,

Suite 101

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project #6984089 and password – WSDtrack – on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. A paper set of the proposal forms, plans, and specifications for individual use may be obtained from the office of the Engineer, DGR Engineering, 2909 East 57th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108, telephone 605-339-4157, Fax 605-339-4175, e-mail: dgr@dgr.com. Resident South Dakota contractors who intend, in good faith, to bid upon this project may obtain a paper set of these documents free of charge. Non-resident contractors may receive these documents upon payment of $150.00, none of which is refundable. All proposals shall be made on forms provided by the Engineer.

Construction Services in South Dakota are subject to tax under SDCL 10-46A. Contractors shall include the applicable tax in their bid price for each item of work. Tax questions should be directed to the South Dakota Department of Revenue at 800-829-9188.

Each bid must be accompanied by bid security payable to the Owner for five (5%) percent of the total amount of the Bid as a certified or bank check issued by a State or National bank or ten percent (10%) as a bidder’s bond.

With submittal of a Bid, the Contractor represents that he has visited the site, familiarized himself with the local conditions under which the work is to be performed, and correlated his observations with the requirements of the Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to accept any bid. Contractor’s Proposals shall hold firm for 30 days from the date of opening. Mutually agreed upon extensions of time may be made, if necessary.

WOONSOCKET

SCHOOL DISTRICT

By /s/ Dr. Rod Weber

Superintendent

Publication Date: April 30, 2020