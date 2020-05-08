By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met as a Board of Equalization on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Other members present were Paul Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, Steve Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Auditor Diane Larson and Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, also met with the board. Oaths were taken by the Board of Equalization. Farris reported there were two disabled veterans tax freeze requests. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the requests. All ayes. Motion carried.

Karen Krueger, County Treasurer, reported that she received seventeen applications which qualified for the elderly and disabled assessment freeze. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the applications. All ayes. Motion carried.

Appeals were from:

9:30 a.m. Thomas Cahill Parcel #3732 Lots 1-4 Blk 62 OP Woonsocket and Parcel #3734 Lots 7-12 Blk 62 OP Woonsocket. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to lower the assessment on Parcel #3732 from $71,973 to $47,000, Parcel # 3734 from $10,911 to $6,000, and to deny the appeal on #3433 Lots 5-6, Blk 62, OP Woonsocket. All ayes. Motion carried.

9:50 a.m. Merlin Bechen Parcel #208 E/2NE/4 11-105-60 and Parcel #4747 All that part lying west James Rivers NW/4 42-105-60. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to deny reduction of the assessment. All ayes. Motion carried.

10:00 a.m. Parcel # 1964 NW/4 of 4- 107-61 Sanborn County. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to lower the assessment from $165,538 to $143,583. All ayes. Motion carried.

10:40 a.m. Ebersdorfer declared an end to the Board of Equalization and convened as a Board of Commissioners. Drainage was discussed.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be May 5, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board