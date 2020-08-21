Sanborn County 4-Hers perform well at State Finals

By:
Published August 21, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Over the weekend, some of Sanborn County’s finest youth traveled to Ft. Pierre for the State 4-H Finals Rodeo. Everyone performed well, and some earned hardware to make their hard work worthwhile.

Tater Moody and Cayden Slykhuis earned fourth place together in the average in the team roping event, which earned them belt buckles. Layton Zoss had a fourth-place ride in one round of the junior cattle riding event.

In the first round, Madi Moody had her first 20-point pole run and ended in second, and Mason Moody ended with no times. In round two, Mason had a 12-second team roping run, and a 67-point bull ride, but did not place in either event. For the second round, Madi had a seven-second goat run and a faster pole run, but she tipped a pole, so didn’t place in either event. Madi did earn a scholarship for her performance efforts.

The highlight of the weekend was Aubrey Moody’s first-place finish in the flag race. Aubrey earned a saddle for her performance. 

Others who participated from Sanborn County were Teya and Trey Moody and Tanner Christian.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

